Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

2024 Nuffield scholarships to focus on drought resilience

September 11 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from top left: Sally Higgins, Kylie Braes, Jacob Moon, Phillipa Jones, Claudia Benn and Ben Poschelk. Pictures: Nuffield Australia
Clockwise from top left: Sally Higgins, Kylie Braes, Jacob Moon, Phillipa Jones, Claudia Benn and Ben Poschelk. Pictures: Nuffield Australia

Six Queenslanders will investigate everything from blood testing technology in cattle to improving the shelf life of onions, as the new crop of Nuffield Scholars for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.