Six Queenslanders will investigate everything from blood testing technology in cattle to improving the shelf life of onions, as the new crop of Nuffield Scholars for 2024.
Claudia Benn from Injune, Kylie Braes from Normanton, Sally Higgins from Allora, Phillipa Jones from Goondiwindi, Jacob Moon from St George and Ben Poschelk from Brisbane form a group of 25 scholars who will travel the world in the next 12 months to study a range of topics.
Nuffield Australia made the announcement in Perth, WA, on Monday night.
Ms Benn will extend on the work of previous scholars to help Australian farmers farm more profitably in alignment with natural systems.
Ms Braes has been awarded the Northern Pastoral Scholarship, supported collectively by the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Consolidated Pastoral Company (CPC), Elders and S. Kidman & Co and will study an emerging cost-effective blood testing technology for cattle.
Ms Higgins is supported by AgriFutures Australia and will learn about the largescale land use changes resulting from climate change.
Ms Jones received support from Public Sector Pension Investment Board and is looking to address farmers' knowledge gaps around carbon markets and carbon neutrality.
Mr Moon is supported by Hort Innovation, using the Onion Research and Development Levy, and will investigate ways to increase the use of machine harvesting in onion crops, as well as how post-harvest management can increase shelf life for onions and garlic.
Mr Poschelk, who is based in Brisbane and farms at Glen Innes seeks to undertake a global analysis of resilience thinking and change - learning from "people and communities who have adapted to manage adverse weather conditions".
Nuffield Australia CEO and 2013 Scholar, Jodie Redcliffe, said the organisation was excited to award additional scholarships this year, thanks largely to support from the Australian government's Future Drought Fund.
Five Nuffield 'Drought Resilience Scholarships' have been awarded for 2024, with awardees Mr Poschelk, Caitlin Herbert, Ms Benn, Michael Taylor and Natalie Schlitz to undertake research that will help develop and support new ideas to manage dry conditions for longer.
"The Drought Resilience Scholars will be investigating innovative practices to help Australian farmers and communities withstand the impacts of drought," she said.
"These scholarships are awarded in addition to those funded by Nuffield's generous long-term investors, which will lead to much-needed research in their sectors."
Each scholar receives a $35,000 bursary to invest in travel and research. They will visit, learn from, and collaborate with some of the world's leading agricultural businesses and research institutions.
