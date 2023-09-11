Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Macadamia industry to mark milestone under new India free trade deal

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marquis Macadamias is waiting on the imminent arrival of their first macadamia nuts shipment in India. Picture: Brandon Long
Marquis Macadamias is waiting on the imminent arrival of their first macadamia nuts shipment in India. Picture: Brandon Long

One of Australia's biggest macadamia companies is about to mark a milestone under the recently signed Australia-India free trade agreement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.