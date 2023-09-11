Macadamia industry to mark milestone under new India free trade deal

One of Australia's biggest macadamia companies is about to mark a milestone under the recently signed Australia-India free trade agreement.
Marquis Macadamias, which grows, processes, and markets the nuts from Bundaberg and Lismore, is waiting on the imminent arrival of their first macadamia nuts shipment in India.
The historic delivery comes after the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was implemented in December last year, which will see the 21 per cent tariff on macadamias drop to zero from 2028.
The deal helped Marquis firm a partnership with a major Indian distributor.
Marquis Marketing managing director Don Ross said he was proud to be a part of the historic moment.
"The lowering of trade barriers brings us closer to our mission of bringing the delicious taste and the health benefits of macadamias to the world," Mr Ross said.
"Through this collaborative journey, we aim to inspire innovation and make macadamias an integral part of Indian culinary traditions and wellness practices."
Marquis Marketing manager Claudia Lordao said she looked forward to collaborating with local chefs, artisans, and health enthusiasts to explore innovative ways of incorporating macadamias into Indian cuisine and lifestyle.
"This partnership is a testament to Marquis's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional products that transcend borders and delight palates," Mrs Lordao said.
In July, Queensland Country Life reported that Australian growers were receiving the lowest farm gate prices in 15 years.
This year's low price of $1.70 per kg nut-in-shell (NIS) is due to reduced global demand from COVID lockdowns creating a stockpile, along with a rapidly increasing supply from countries like China.
So is this shipment a positive for producers?
Mr Ross told ABC: "... it won't be a significant improvement - but it's a step in the right direction for the future."
The industry is 90 per cent of the way through harvest now, with the largest growing region of Bundaberg all but wrapped up, and the Northern Rivers nearing completion, according to the Australian Macadamia Society.
AMS CEO Clare Hamilton-Bate said the industry continued to navigate challenges presented by lower-than-expected yields and very low farm-gate prices.
"The softest farm gate prices in more than a decade have had a significant impact on growers, with many rationalising on-farm expenditure, including making tough decisions about harvesting and orchard management practices," Ms Hamilton-Bate said.
On Monday, AMS announced the forecast for the 2023 Australian macadamia crop had been revised down from 53,160 tonnes NIS to 48,500 tonnes NIS at 3.5pc moisture.
Ms Hamilton-Bate said also of note was the expected increase in the amount of crop exported as NIS.
"The portion of the crop sold as nut-in-shell could double this year to 60 percent, and this has implications for kernel availability," she said.
"On the plus side, kernel quality is excellent with lower reject levels and a higher proportion of premium grade than in previous years, and demand for Australian macadamias remains strong."
