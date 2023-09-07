Queensland Country Life
Investigations into why the Pride of the Murray sank now beginning

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 7 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:30pm
One giant strap, airbags shaped like black sausages, a winch, and a whole lot of expertise have combined to safely undertaken the largest boat retrieval western Queensland has ever seen, landing the historic Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler high up on a bank of the Thomson River.

