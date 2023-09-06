Queensland Country Life
Reward offered over death of Francis Patrick Foley

By John Crouch
September 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Police are ramping up efforts to find the killer of Francis Patrick Foley who went missing in 2008. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Police have identified human remains in the central Queensland gemfields as belonging to a man believed to have been murdered almost 15 years ago.

