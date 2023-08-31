Queensland Country Life
Poll Wagyu premier sale cow and calf command more than $100,000

By Brandon Long
August 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Sale topper W447 sold with calf at foot. Picture: Poll Wagyu
A cow and calf unit stole the show at the Poll Wagyu premier sale at Leyburn on Thursday, commanding more than $100,000.

