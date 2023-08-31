A cow and calf unit stole the show at the Poll Wagyu premier sale at Leyburn on Thursday, commanding more than $100,000.
W447 sold with calf at foot to commercial operators James and Helen Parker, Harrami, Monto, for $110,000.
A direct daughter of Kanadagene 100, out of an Itoshigenami JNR female, the heterozygous polled cow is the only one of her kind, as the IVF resulted in no other DM100 x Itoshigenami JNR polled cattle. W447's dam is PWYPM0035.
The sole cow-calf package formed part of the public offering of 31 lots, including females, bulls and seedstock.
The top selling bull was S2522, purchased for $60,000 by Dean and Sam Pollard, Sahara Park Wagyu, Garnant.
All 31 lots sold for an average of $30,935.
In a breakdown of the catalogue, 18 bulls sold to a top of $60,000 to average $24,944, 11 heifers topped at $60,000 and an average of $31,818, one cow and calf unit sold for $110,000, and one cow sold for $50,000.
Queensland Wagyu breeder Darren Hamblin, Strathdale Wagyu, hosted the sale at the 'Old Ellengowan Shearing Shed', Leyburn.
The roots of Poll Wagyu Australia began in 2013 when Keith Hammond, Robbins Island Wagyu, Tasmania, started consolidating the polled cattle in the Robbins Island herd.
Today, Poll Wagyu brings together three families in the Wagyu industry - the De Bruin family, Mayura Station, South Australia, the Hamblin family, Strathdale Wagyu, Queensland, and the Hammond family.
More to come.
