Carmila cattleman lucky to be alive after paralysis tick bite

By Brandon Long
August 30 2023 - 6:30am
Grant and Kerry-Anne Quantock are raising awareness about the danger of paralysis ticks after Grant almost died last week. Picture supplied
Former bull rider Grant Quantock has faced his fair share of dangerous situations, but nothing compares to the paralysis tick that nearly cost him his life.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

