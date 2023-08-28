Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith's 2023 ACM Sire Shootout champion, K5X Satellite S166, topped the Advance Bull Sale in Roma on Monday, two weeks after also taking out grand champion Angus bull at the Ekka.
Overall, 89 of 120 bulls sold for a total sale clearance of 74 per cent, achieving a sale average price of $9494.
In a sale breakdown; 47 of 68 Angus bulls sold for an average price of $9149, 13 of 15 Red Angus bulls sold to average $8308, and 29 of 37 Charolais bulls sold for an average of $10,586.
Coming in as lot 14, K5X Satellite S166 sold for $34,000 to Yacamunda Investments. The Collinsville outfit were the biggest bulk buyer on the day and purchased the sale topper as part of their draft of 11, averaging $14,636.
The 24-month-old son of Merridale Mitchell M133, out of K5X Vanity Fair N147, weighed in at 1030 kilograms, with an EMA of 142 square centimetres, IMF of 7.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 41 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres, respectively.
Buyer Dylan Scott said he'd had his eye on the sale-topper for a while, having seen him during the Sire Shootout competition.
"I liked the overall neatness of the bull, and correctness," he said.
"He's got good bone, a good head, and a good, square hindquarter on him.
"He's sound on his feet and legs, tracks well, and I thought he was a good Angus bull."
Mr Scott said Satellite would go back over Brahman cows to breed Brangus bulls for their own herd use.
"We've been buying Brahmans for a long time and I think, with the way the market is at the moment, you've got to put a bit of cross-bred into them."
Also taking home several Charolais bulls, the Scotts are currently putting Charolais, Angus and Black Simmental bulls over their Brahman females.
Vendor Stephen Hayward said it was good to see his standout bull go into a herd to breed Brangus bulls and cross-bred cattle.
"It'll be a really good operation for him to go to," he said.
"I think Sire Shootout gave him plenty of exposure too, which was great."
Top honours in the Charolais draft went to lot 88, Brendale Supreme, offered by Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe, who sold for $24,000 to the Parker family, who were bidding online from Jericho.
Supreme is a 22-month-old son of 4 Ways Phantom, out of Fernvale Fandango, and weighed in at 900kg, with a 146sq cm EMA, 5.5pc IMF, 36cm scrotal circumference, and P8 and rib fat measurements of eight and seven millimetres, respectively.
Alpha's Skye Cattle Co purchased the top priced Red Angus bull, lot 73, K5X Strong S131, for $16,000, bidding online.
The 23-month-old son of Goondoola Never Forget N18, out of K5X Foxy By Design, weighed 934kg, with a 130sq cm EMA, 6.1pc IMF, 42cm scrotal circumference, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 12mm, respectively.
Vendor Brendan Scheiwe said all of the vendors were pleased with the sale result, given the current climate.
"Considering the weather and the cattle market, we've had a very good day here," he said.
"Clearances weren't that huge, but we also had younger bulls in the draft that we were probably pushing the boundaries with, so overall, I think all of the vendors had a very good day."
Other volume buyers included the West family, Wallumbilla, who took home nine bulls at an average price of $8888, the Russell family, Augathella, who secured five bulls averaging $6400, and Loch Pastoral Company, Springsure, who bought five bulls averaging $8600.
Bulls were sold to Springsure, Wallumbilla, Wowan, Wandoan, Karara, Mitchell, Injune, Muckadilla, Inglewood, Yuleba, Capella, Clermont, Alpha, as well as the local Roma area, and down into New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.