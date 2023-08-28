Queensland Country Life
K5X Satellite sells in Roma sale

Updated August 28 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:30am
2023 ACM Sire Shootout winner, K5X Satellite, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith, Allora, Qld. Picture: K5X
The ACM Sire Shootout winner has sold at the Advance Bull Sale in Roma this morning, Monday, August 28.

