The ACM Sire Shootout winner has sold at the Advance Bull Sale in Roma this morning, Monday, August 28.
K5X Satellite S166 took out the 2023 competition and sold for $34,000 to Yacamunda Investments, Collinsville.
A product of Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith's K5X Angus stud, Allora, Qld, at the time of judging he ranked in the top one percentile for the breed in carcase weight, 200-day growth, and 600-day weight.
Judges Rob Sinnamon, RL Pastoral Company, Kyogle, and Diana Woods, Outwest Angus, Quambone, both said the winning bull would go on to do well for whomever purchased him, regardless of the operation.
"His structural correctness, length of body, softness and overall doability were all things that appealed to all three judges," Mr Sinnamon said.
"He's certainly a bull that's currently industry relevant. He has the ability to crossbreed with a number of breeds, or has the ability to produce quality Angus seedstock as well."
Mr Hayward said the stud had purchased Satellite's sire, Merridale Mitchell M133, from Victoria a number of years ago, and he had continued to produce impressive progeny, such as the competition winner.
"His [Merridale Mitchell] first crop of bulls at Roma averaged $19,000," he said.
