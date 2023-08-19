Queensland Country Life
Rural Ambassador 2023: Young Alpha cattleman wins

By Brandon Long
August 19 2023 - 10:30pm
Harrison Lehman has been named 2023 Queensland Rural Ambassador. Pictures: Brandon Long
A young cattleman from Alpha has been named this year's Queensland Rural Ambassador at an awards ceremony in Brisbane on Saturday night.

