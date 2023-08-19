A young cattleman from Alpha has been named this year's Queensland Rural Ambassador at an awards ceremony in Brisbane on Saturday night.
Harrison Lehman, 24, representing the Central Highlands sub chamber and Alpha Show Society, was awarded the prestigious title at Royal on the Park after a five-day Ekka experience.
Mr Lehman is based in Alpha and works within a family beef cattle operation holding a certificate III in agriculture.
Originally from Inverell, New South Wales, he moved to Alpha to accept a managers role at a large property in the area.
The captain of Alpha's rugby league team, Harrison also holds the position of vice president of the Alpha Rodeo and Campdraft committee.
Together with his partner, he organised the Stockman's Challenge at the Alpha Show.
Brianna Baron was named Rural Ambassador runner up, representing the Darling Downs sub chamber and Cooyar Agricultural Society.
Matthew Petty was the recipient of the Community Spirit Award, representing West Moreton & Brisbane Valley sub chamber and Marburg Show Society.
The Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards state final was contested by 10 sub chamber winners.
The rural and agricultural leadership program encourages participation within local agricultural shows, and identifies those who advocate for agriculture and represent rural communities.
