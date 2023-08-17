Vendors met a tough market at the inaugural Gold Crest invitational Limousin sale held by Darren and Shelly Hartwig, along with vendors Matthew and Nevitta Marshall, Crescent Nine Stud, at their inaugural on-property sale, near Crows Nest on Thursday.
In all, 22 bulls sold from the 40 offered, to average $5840 and top at $9500.
The sale topped for a homozygous black polled bull, Graneta Jackaroo S24, by Maydayen Jackaroo J2355, from a Maydayen NIck's Prize female family.
Initially, the sale topper was bred by Jon and Leny Gaffney, and sold as part of a line of wearner bulls to the Hartwigs bought after the Graneta dispersal.
He was selected by the Hoffman family, Hillside, Gulugaba, and he was their only buy.
Emerald district beef producers Lindsay and Donna Fairweather made the most of the sale securing six bulls to average $5900, which will be used to join over heifers in a crossbreeding operation at Deeepwater Station, near Bauhinia.
The bulls were selected by seedstock consultant Greg Bowden, Maleny, who said he selected on figures, scans, polled breeding and video footage.
Stud principal Darren Hartwig said it was good to get to 'tip their toes' into their first on-property sale.
"Overall, we were happy to see the bulls sold into the larger commercial breeding herds through out Queensland a that is what our breed needs," he said.
As well as local support, bulls sold to Marlborough, Springsure, and Charleville.
Selling agents Elders
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
