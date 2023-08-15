Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2023: Herefords, Red Angus and Droughtmasters dominate Champion of Champions

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was the Herefords, Red Angus and Droughtmasters who dominated the 2023 Champion of Champions contest. All pictures by Lucy Kinbacher.
It was the Herefords, Red Angus and Droughtmasters who dominated the 2023 Champion of Champions contest. All pictures by Lucy Kinbacher.

The Royal Queensland Show was well and truly back to it's pre-COVID glory last week, with more than 750 head of stud cattle and some 233 led steers and heifers paraded through the main ring during beef week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.