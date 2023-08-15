Queensland Country Life
Palgrove prove prowess in RNA Paddock to Palate competition

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 15 2023 - 1:30pm
Gemma and Ben Noller, Palgrove Pastoral Company, secured their sixth straight win in the RNA Paddock to Palate class 37. Picture by Brett Tindal.
Palgrove Pastoral Company have once again proven their prowess in the RNA Paddock to Palate competition, taking out the overall award for class 37, 100 Day HGP export, for the sixth year in a row.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

