Palgrove Pastoral Company have once again proven their prowess in the RNA Paddock to Palate competition, taking out the overall award for class 37, 100 Day HGP export, for the sixth year in a row.
Impressively, their Charolais-cross cattle filled three of the top four spots in the overall class 37 award, with the Morgan family of The Grove Shorthorns coming in second place.
Their winning pen of seven had an average carcase weight of 374.36 kilograms, with an average dressing percentage of 55.59 per cent, and average P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 8mm respectively.
They also placed second and third in class 37A for weight gain, as well second and third in class 37B, for carcase, before winning both champion and reserve champion carcase.
Gemma Noller said she and Ben were very pleased to continue their winning streak, and it was a great lead into their bull sale on September 8, the first to be held at their new property, Glen Wilga at Chinchilla.
"I think it just shows the consistency in our genetics and our program, the relevance to the everyday market, and how productive our genetics are," she said.
"It's a hard class to win, so we're very excited about it."
Ms Noller said their consistent results in the competition were a credit to the commercial relevance of their herd.
"When you're at the top, you're always being chased, so you've got to keep improving, and we look to do that with the sires we use," she said.
"We're forever trying to improve our genetics and make sure we're producing the best cattle to offer to our clients.
"It's the commercial relevance of that competition which draws us to it each year, and the feedback we get from it really helps our program.
"It's a nice way to prove to our clients that we are producing genetics which will get that extra value for money at the other end of the supply chain."
