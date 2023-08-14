Queensland Country Life
Australia's largest banana producer hits the market after 75 years

By Mark Phelps
Updated August 15 2023 - 10:26am, first published 9:00am
Mackay Farming Group is selling its major banana and tropical fruit business after 75 years of ownership. Picture supplied
Mackay Farming Group is selling its major banana and tropical fruit business after 75 years of ownership. Picture supplied

Mackay Farming Group is selling its major Far North Queensland banana and tropical fruit business, which includes nine premium farms across the Tully and Lakeland regions.

