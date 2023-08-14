Queensland Country Life
Students learn more about the dairy industry through the PIsacco cow program

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Local dairy farming family, Brenden and Kait Ballon with daughters Josephine, Emily, Lucy and Brooke painting PIcasso with Lyn Barnes. Picture Quinalow State School.
Local dairy farming family, Brenden and Kait Ballon with daughters Josephine, Emily, Lucy and Brooke painting PIcasso with Lyn Barnes. Picture Quinalow State School.

Dairy Australia's favourite interactive educational program is back, teaching Aussie students about the Australian Dairy Industry.

