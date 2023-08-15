Queensland Country Life
Free skin cancer checks at the Ekka a lifeline for Australian farmers

By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 15 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Volunteer Brisbane-based doctor Toby Ford conducts a free skin cancer check on Dr. Kim Usher who is Red Poll and Simmental stud producer from New England in NSW at the Ekka on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Dr. Kim Usher was glad she made the seven hour journey up from New England in northern NSW, not only to show her Red Poll and Simmental stud cattle, but also for the free skin cancer check at the Ekka.

