Simmental breeders hope they're on their way to repeating last year's Battle of the Beef Breeds taste test win at Brisbane's Norman Hotel after securing the first stage last week.
Meat from Simmental, Limousin, Hereford and Droughtmaster cattle that had been fed by JBS was given to breed society representatives in a blind taste test, and it was the former that got the nod.
"We had to score on taste, tenderness, juiciness and overall eating experience," Simmental breeder Marty Rowlands said. "A group of us could identify the Simmental meat, which has all those qualities."
Having proven itself as the steak to beat in the breed's 50th anniversary year in 2022, expectations are high that the hotel's eating patrons will now add their vote to that of the breeders.
For the month of September, the hotel will serve up portions from each of the four competing breeds, before tallying up the votes, and serving the winning breed's meat throughout October.
Mr Rowlands said it was a tremendous opportunity to raise awareness of the qualities of beef in general, and Simmentals in particular.
Fellow breeder Rod Skene said it was definitely something to add to the bow.
"What's really important is that it's not only the performance on the hook that's good but we're doing the right thing for the taste too," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
