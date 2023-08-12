Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Herefords, Red Angus and Droughtmasters dominate champion of champions

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 12 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:48pm
Sophie, Matilda, Scotty and Pip Hann of Truro Whiteface stud, Bellata, NSW, with the champion of champions bull, Truro Sherlock. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher
Sophie, Matilda, Scotty and Pip Hann of Truro Whiteface stud, Bellata, NSW, with the champion of champions bull, Truro Sherlock. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher

A hiatus from showing resulted in the ultimate victory for one stud breeder during the interbreed at the Royal Queensland Show on Saturday afternoon.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

