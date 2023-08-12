A New South Wales bull has made it a back to back to win taking out grand champion bull at Brisbane Royal on Saturday, months after claiming supreme Hereford exhibit at Sydney Royal.
Truro Sherlock exhibited by Scott and Philippa Hann from Truro Whiteface, Bellata came away with the ribbon while the grand champion female was awarded to Devon Court Ruth exhibited by Traveston Downs, Traveston.
Results:
Breed: Hereford
Judge: Shane Bishop, Garglen Brahmans, Moura
No. of exhibits: 71.
Junior champion bull: Cootharaba Sherriff, exhibited by Galloway Cattle Co, Roma.
Reserve junior champion bull: Jindalee Think Big, exhibited by Angus and Eunice Vivers, Kings Plains.
Junior champion female: Reevesdale Carla, exhibited by Reevesdale Poll Herefords, Gum Flat.
Reserve junior champion female: Eclipse Irish Rose, exhibited by Eclipse Poll Herefords, Quipolly.
Senior champion bull: Truro Sherlock, exhibited by Truro Whiteface, Bellata.
Reserve senior champion bull: Cootharaba Barney, exhibited by Galloway Cattle Co, Roma.
Senior champion female: Devon Court Ruth, exhibited by Traveston Downs, Traveston.
Reserve senior champion female: Kalara Royal Revona, exhibited by Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, Clifton.
Grand champion bull: Truro Sherlock, exhibited by Truro Whiteface, Bellata.
Grand champion female: Devon Court Ruth, exhibited by Traveston Downs, Traveston.
