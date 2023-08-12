Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Hereford results

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated August 12 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
Phillipa, Sophie and Matilda Hann, Chris Booby, International Animal Health Products, Andrew Meara, Studstock QLD, Scott Hann, Sandra Bishop, Adie Mann, Toowoomba and Margaret Adnam, with the grand champion Hereford bull. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
A New South Wales bull has made it a back to back to win taking out grand champion bull at Brisbane Royal on Saturday, months after claiming supreme Hereford exhibit at Sydney Royal.

