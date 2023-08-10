Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: QLD Ag Shows stud beef young judge champion

August 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Champion in the QLD Ag Shows stud beef young judges competition was Daniel Ford from Chinchilla. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
An apprentice boilermaker with a passion for cattle has taken out the QLD Ag Shows stud beef young judges competition at Brisbane Royal on Thursday.

