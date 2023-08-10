An apprentice boilermaker with a passion for cattle has taken out the QLD Ag Shows stud beef young judges competition at Brisbane Royal on Thursday.
Daniel Ford from Chinchilla claimed the top spot after judging Droughtmaster and Santa Gertrudis bulls, as well as Speckle Park heifers which he also spoke on.
The 19-year-old grew up with Charbrays and became involved in the show circuit since he was about 12.
"Dad first got two heifers and put them into our school but then w pulled them out and ended up doing it ourselves," he said.
"I like the experience of getting up there and judging cattle."
Continuing his love for Charbrays Mr Ford also started his own stud along with his three siblings, Lone Starr Charbrays, Chinchilla.
He said they were aiming to breed consistent bulls to sell at the national sale.
Standing up at Brisbane Royal representing Mr Ford said the win felt "pretty good".
"I was shaking a bit but glad I got it done," he said.
Mr Ford will now represent QLD at the national final in Victoria next year.
He said he would like to continue to be involved in shows.
Under the eye of overjudge Brent Evans, Mr Ford took out the champion ribbon over reserve champion Dallas Mullenhagern from Monto.
Meanwhile in the RNA stud beef young judges competition Braxton Tocchini claimed first in the juniors, while Harry Orr finished second and Samuel James Wall came third.
Cody Mortimer claimed top spot in the senior competition, Georgina Buchan finished second and Ella O'Neill third.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
