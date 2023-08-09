Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Queensland 2023 ALPA Young Auctioneer Competition results

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Queensland ALPA Young Auctioneers champion, Dustyn Fitzgerald of Queensland Rural, Charters Towers. Picture: Clare Adcock
The 2023 Queensland ALPA Young Auctioneers champion, Dustyn Fitzgerald of Queensland Rural, Charters Towers. Picture: Clare Adcock

The 1300km trip from North Queensland to the Royal Queensland Show paid off for one young auctioneer this afternoon, on August 9, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.