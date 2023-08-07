Larger online cattle offering

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted to 11,579 head last week, increasing by 36 per cent.
The larger offering was met with mixed competition as clearance lifted to 58pc, while value over reserve was steady at $69, suggesting that vendors are adjusting expectations and reserves lower.
The higher offering brings 2023 throughput more in line with typical spring market conditions, given the reduced concern of an FMD incursion compared to this time last year.
Breeding stock prices were well supported by a reduced offering, while the opposite occurred for young heifers and steers, with listings 60pc higher and declining prices.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 2136 head and averaged $852/head - up $17 from the previous week for a 49pc clearance. Prices ranged from 119 - 420c and averaged 346c/kg lwt.
From Tambo, a line of 102 Brangus/Brangus steers aged five to 12 months and weighing 223kg returned $850/head, or 381c/kg lwt.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1607 head and averaged $1050/head - down $36 for a 67pc clearance. Prices ranged from 219 - 390c and averaged 342c/kg lwt.
From Lucyvale, Victoria, a line of 78 Angus/Angus steers aged 10 to 12 months old and weighing 314kg returned $1140/head, or 363c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 2008 head and averaged $628/head - down $46 for a 61pc clearance. Prices ranged from 151 - 329c and averaged 262c/kg lwt.
From Texas, NSW, a line of 80 Angus/Angus heifers aged eight to 10 months and weighing 224kg returned $610/head, or 273c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Toobeah.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 751 head and averaged $1184/head - up $12 for a 36pc clearance. Prices ranged from 251 - 400c and averaged 320c/kg lwt.
From Clermont, a line of 57 Droughtmaster/Droughtmaster heifers aged 24 to 27 months and weighing 359kg returned $1437/head, or 400c/kg lwt.
Breeding stock saw gains in price across most categories on the back of a restricted offering the previous week.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a slightly smaller offering of 502 head and averaged $1299/head - up $58 for a 35pc clearance.
From Bendemeer, NSW, a total of 129 Angus/Angus heifers aged 18 to 24 months and weighing 404kg offered across five lots all returned $1400/head; 103 head will travel to a buyer in Dubbo, NSW.
PTIC cows registered a larger offering of 433 head and averaged $1443/head - up $120 for a 48pc clearance.
From Earlston, Victoria, a line of 24 Angus/Angus cows aged six years old and weighing 575kg returned $1280/head.
Sheep and lamb listings lifted last week to 29,722 head, increasing 19pc on the previous week as it was another tough week for a market that is still trying to find a floor.
Total head was the only indicator to register a rise, with the crossbred lamb indicator erasing all the previous week's gains dropping 19pc, while clearance and value over reserve also declined, falling 2 percentage points and $2, respectively.
As illustrated by the drop in the crossbred indicator, the market overall was again weaker, with many categories not selling enough lots for a comparison to be made, and for the ones that did it was two up and four down, as clearance for the categories ranged from 12pc-100pc, highlighting the selective nature of the current market.
The increased listings was attributed largely to a larger number of lambs offered, and a larger number of head per lot across the board.
Lamb numbers increased by 74pc to total 13,976 head, while average head offered jumped by 16 to average 246 head per lot.
Crossbred lambs were back up last week, with offerings jumping 47pc to 5022 head, while prices took a hit, falling $16 to average $69 for a 46pc clearance rate.
From Mount Mary, SA, a line of 182 Apr/May '23 drop Suffolk/Poll Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 27kg returned $63/head, or 233c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Bordertown, SA.
Merino ewe lambs saw a slight increase in price, rising $6 to average $74/head for the 2283 head offered.
From Terowie, SA, the same vendor had 365 Apr/May '22 drop Poll Merino ewe lambs, split across two lots. The heavier line, averaging 39kg returned $95 while the 38kg line returned $100/head.
SM shedding breed ewes posted a healthy clearance of 66pc for the 1878 head offered, while prices dropped by $8 to average $124/head.
From Nyngan, NSW, a line of 20 Australian White 1.5 - 2.6-year-old station mated ewes returned the top price at $142/head.
