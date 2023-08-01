Queensland Country Life
Valley Syndicate use sustainable practices to improve soil health and protect the reef

By Ellouise Bailey
August 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Pineapple grower John Cranny of Valley Syndicate with general manager and agronomist Neil Parami. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Yeppoon pineapple grower John Cranny of Valley Syndicate has switched from the industrialised model of farming he grew up with to a more natural and sustainable approach.

