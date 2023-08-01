Exceptional Charolais and Brahman sires for Emerald sale

Ebhen Norris with NK Brahman cattle. The Theodore-based stud has 30 bulls on offer in its combined sale with 4 Ways Charolais. Picture by Kent Ward

This is branded content for 4 Ways Charolais and NK Brahmans.

Charolais and Brahman breeders have the opportunity to select high quality genetics in both breeds with the third annual 4 Ways Charolais and NK Brahmans bull sale at Emerald on September 4.

The two studs have been supplying bulls to the Central Queensland region for many years and decided to join forces a few years ago.

In its first two years the sale has achieved great success, with averages of $18,360 and $24,203 for 4 Ways and $5786 and $5764 for NK Brahmans, with some incredible individual sales including $65,000 Charolais bull 4 Ways MK Revolution in 2022 and $17,000 Brahman bull NK 1968 in 2021.

In the 2023 sale the studs are offering a combined 60 bulls at the Ag-Grow bull selling complex on Monday, September 4, with online bidding available through Elite Livestock Auctions.

Impact sires offered by 4 Way Charolais

Early maturing, clean-coated, fertile cattle are the focus for Inverell, NSW-based stud 4 Ways Charolais, operated by David, Lynette, Blake and Amy Whitechurch.

The family began breeding commercial Charolais cattle in 1990 before establishing the stud in 2000.

"We were so impressed with what the breed had to offer the commercial cattle industry that we bought our first stud females from the Bunya-Vale stud dispersal sale, then added more from the Gunnadoo, Riverglen, Moongool and Palgrove studs," Mr Whitechurch said.

"We now have approximately 250 females, with the main objective of our breeding program to breed quick growing, early maturing, fleshy, clean-coated, fertile cattle with good temperaments that will perform in all environments."

Lot 2, 4 Ways Sahara has plenty of sire's presence and he's evenly balanced. Picture supplied

The 4 Ways cattle are performing well in Queensland operations, with bulls working in the Alpha, Biloela, Mackay, Moranbah, Mount Coolon, Hughenden and Dysart areas.

The family has been investing in its operation in recent years with the addition of some impact sires.

"At 4 Ways we have always purchased the sires that we think will produce the type of cattle to achieve our goals," Mr Whitechurch said.

"In 2017 we purchased Moongool Lunar Rise for $83,000, which at the time was the record for a Charolais bull at auction in Australia.

"He's delivered, breeding the champion Charolais bull at Beef Australia 2021 and supreme exhibit at this year's Taroom Show, in which there were approximately 230 head entered.

"His sons have topped our sale ($52,500 for 4 Ways Qupid in 2021 and $50,000 for 4 Ways Rising Son in 2022) and also at the Elite Multi-Breed Bull Sale at Ag-Grow.

Stud sire Moongool Lunar Rise, who has sons in the 4 Ways Charolais draft on September 4. Lunar Rise was purchased for $83,000 in 2017, the then record for a Charolais bull at auction in Australia. Picture supplied

Last year 4 Ways outbid other keen studs to purchase Moongool Revolution for $265,000.

"This is believed to be the highest priced full share Charolais bull in the world and we were delighted to be the successful purchasers," Mr Whitechurch said.

"He has so much sire appeal and is structurally sound with natural thickness, great fleshing, muscle and exceptional growth for age, plus he is also a total outcross which introduces some great French genetics into our herd."

Lot 3, 4 Ways Samarai is a powerful red factor homozygous polled son of Lunar Rise. Picture supplied

In its 2023 sale draft 4 Ways has 30 young sires available, including 25 polled bulls, of which seven are homozygous (PP) and four are Red Factor bulls.

"These are predominantly sired by Moongool Kakadu and Moongool Lunar Rise and these sons are a testament to the quality of our sires.

"Some of their daughters are represented as dams of the lots sired by Freedom.

"They are a very even line of thickset, fleshy, soft, commercially-focused bulls."

A consistent catalogue of reds and greys from NK Brahmans

NK cattle have been renowned for their hardiness and ability to thrive in all conditions for almost three decades, adding value in many purebred and crossbred operations across Central Queensland.

The family-owned operation based in the Dawson Valley specialises in producing high performing bulls and females and in the past 25 years has strived to produce a line of bulls that are consistent and can suit a range of production systems.

"Our clients are based all over the Central Queensland region with many repeat buyers from our Springsure sale which we ran for 17 years," stud principal Fiona Skinner said.

"One of our longest supporters is Col and Margaret Kirby, Kotri Pastoral, Springsure, who run a commercial herd and have also consistently won at their local show with NK genetics."

NK genetics are used in pure and crossbred operations across Central Queensland. Picture supplied

The NK stud has made big improvements in its grey genetics over the past year through a small IVF program at the end of 2021 with Brahrock Brahmans.

"For this program we decided to use Mr US Polled Evolution and Mr 4F Accelerator, and one of the donor cows used in this program is Brahrock N Miss Elmo Empress," Mrs Skinner said.

"She has a heifer on the show circuit this year, NK Miss Elegance, who has consistently placed in her show run this year and will be heading to Beef Australia 2024."

The Theodore-based stud is also awaiting calves by Rockley Civic, a son of proven sire Elmo Picasso.

Civic was purchased for $75,000 at the 2022 Rockhampton Brahman Week.

"Civic is a smooth, big-boned bull with depth and he's PP, with outstanding EBVs for low birthweight calves, and impeccable nature," Ms Skinner said.

Lot 36, NK 6702 (PS). Picture by Kent Ward

On offer from NK Brahmans at the 2023 combined sale are 30 Brahman bulls, including 12 grey and 18 red sires.

"These are some of the best quality bulls we've produced, with outstandingly quiet temperaments," Ms Skinner said.

Among the sires represented in the grey draft are Radella Garrick Manso and Cadet Cash 15/9.

Lot 47, NK 6690 (PS). Picture by Kent Ward

There are 10 different sires in the red draft, including Gigoomgan Ultimate and Mt Callan Poncho.

"Both bulls have had their progeny sell consistently at Rockhampton Brahman Week over the past few years."