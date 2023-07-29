Far Northern councils forced to rethink cashless systems

A Far North Queensland council's decision to change its no-cash policy has been slammed by opponents who say the announcement has missed the mark.
Yesterday, Cassowary Coast Regional Council announced changes to its 1 July 2022 decision to transition its administration facilities and libraries to EFTPOS payments only.
It followed a wave of opposition, galvanised with the formation of the Cassowary Coast Action Group to rally against the move.
A public rally was held in Innisfail last month, while the group plans to submit a petition, with currently around 4000 signatures, to a future council meeting.
Cassowary Coast Regional Council chief executive officer Andrew Graffen said the council had listened to the community's feedback, acknowledged their views and recognised that Australian banknotes and coins were a legal tender.
"Council acknowledge it is not within the remit of Council to advocate for a 'cashless society', and Council does not presume to do so," Mr Graffen said.
"Council recognises and supports the importance of choice for individual organisations and businesses within the Cassowary Coast.
"As the CEO, I do however have legislative responsibilities under the Local Government Act 2009 to ensure the system of local government is accountable, effective, efficient and sustainable."
At its Wednesday meeting, the Council adopted changes including free printing at council libraries for concession card holders and continued acceptance of cash at transfer stations.
But Cassowary Coast Action Group spokesperson Tara Garozzo said the announcement "missed the mark".
"They have sugar coated it without the reinstatement of cash payments," Ms Garozzo said.
"It's completely unacceptable and it's not what the public wants."
Ms Garozzo said the group would continue its action to have cash reinstated as part of the council's payment system for all services and at all facilities.
The ongoing debate in the Cassowary Coast comes a month after neighbouring Cairns Regional Council was forced to backflip on its decision to transition to a cashless system.
More than 5,000 residents signed a petition calling on the Council to overturn the July 2022 no-cash at various council facilities including transfer stations, libraries and a buy-back shop.
Neither of the two other main local government authorities in the region - Tablelands Regional Council and Mareeba Shire Council - have any plans to implement no-cash policies.
Mareeba Shire Mayor Angela Toppin said some residents still used cash for payments.
"With a median age of 43 years, compared to 38 years for Queensland and Australia, a large percentage of our community relies on cash payments over the counter," Cr Toppin said.
"While I am aware that the new financial year did see some councils moving to a cashless society, this is not something our Council is looking at implementing at the moment."
Tablelands Regional Council general manager community and corporate services Hilary Jackson said there was no plan to stop accepting cash as a form of payment.
"Accepting cash provides a reliable and inclusive means of transaction for customers who may not have access to digital payment methods or prefer using cash for privacy and security reasons," Ms Jackson said.
