Louise Martin takes on role as federal ICPA president

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 28 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:30am
Louise Martin tries out the federal ICPA president title for size. Picture supplied.
A month after stepping down as the state president of the rural education lobby group, Tambo's Louise Martin has taken on the role as federal president of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association.

