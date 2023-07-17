For Yolande Woods, learning to fly has been one of her greatest achievements, and now she has taken the aviation industry by storm with her latest project Aerohart which specialises in pilot accessories.
Yolande had grown up flying and shares the passion with her father, Jock Logan, who has been flying both fixed wing and helicopters since he was 16.
"I used to sit up front beside him in the plane and study what he was doing," she said.
But there was one aspect while learning to fly which stood out to her and that was a lack of style and colour options of products for pilots - other than black flight bags.
As a pilot she wanted to design her own experience, so she began searching for stylish accessories befitting her gorgeous Cessna 182 aircraft.
She quickly became discouraged by the lack of options.
"For a start everything came in one colour - black," she said.
"Everything was clunky and unrefined. I just had to make some improvements and thought that I could do better.
"So, I set out to enhance the flying experience through thoughtful design."
For Yolande, there is no lack of inspiration in her life as she tackles life as a wife to Bruce, and mother to her four children managing their busy life.
"I first had the opportunity to own and run a gift shop at an early age of 17, then helped run our family-owned farm and feedlot on the Western Downs," she said.
She also has owned and operated a butcher shop, started interior decorating, and purchased a cattle property about 30 minutes from Goondiwindi.
It was about two and half years ago that Yolande linked up with Clandestine Design Group, who are industrial designers in Brisbane and Aerohart was launched late last year.
Together, with Clandestine Design Group, they have created beautiful pilot bags and satchels, lanyards needed when flying over controlled air space, and other accessories.
"Working with the likes of leather is such a beautiful material," she said.
Yolande sources her kangaroo leather from Packers Leather, while her international manufacturers source the bovine leather.
Once her designs and prototypes are approved, all accessories transported back to Goondiwindi for distribution.
Yolande said Aerohart has become more than just the products that were being designed.
"It has been a way for other female pilots to reach out for help with gear that is mostly designed for male pilots, usually ill-fitting or poorly designed," she said.
"With the help of our incredible industrial design team, Clandestine Design Group we are also looking into other real life frustrations from pilots."
Yolande looks forward to growing the business from her rural town of Goondiwindi and take Aerohart to pilots around the world.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.