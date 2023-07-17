Queensland Country Life
Yolande enhances flying with beautiful accessories

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 18 2023 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
Yolande Woods has launched a product line of aviation accessories. PIcture supplied.
For Yolande Woods, learning to fly has been one of her greatest achievements, and now she has taken the aviation industry by storm with her latest project Aerohart which specialises in pilot accessories.

