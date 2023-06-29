The ACM Sire Shootout crown will remain in Queensland for another year, with Allora's K5X Satellite S166 taking out the 2023 competition and claiming the $7000 cash prize.
A product of Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith's K5X Angus stud, the 23-month-old standout overcame the other 53 entries, dominating the British class before progressing to the interbreed final on Thursday evening.
Satellite first impressed judge Colin Rex, Charolais Society of Australia, when competing in his class the previous evening, with Mr Rex describing him as "a really impressive sire who's got a lot to offer. "
"The Angus bull that I placed first, he really appeals to me," Mr Rex said.
"He gets that head up above the spine when he moves out, he's got a good head, big broad muzzle, really strong top line.
"He's got the muscle pattern and the growth that's going to make an impression on a herd.
"In our registered herds, our top end commercial herds, we need to be pushing our cows to be performing at the highest level and I feel that this bull could do that.
"When you look at him, he's still got the softness so he can finish, but overall, he walks so well and he's just got everything going for him."
Buyers will have their chance to bid for Satellite at the Advance Bull Sale in Roma, on August 28.
It was a one-two punch for the Queenslanders again this year, as Atherton outfit Barronnessa Farming were awarded runner-up with their 22-month-old Brangus bull, Barronessa Munster S19.
The Strazzeri family are no strangers to the winners circle, having previously won the 2021 competition with Barronessa Holloway, and will walk away from this year's competition with a $3000 cash prize.
Munster was placed at the top of the Bos Indicus class by judge Rob Sinnamon, RL Pastoral Company, on Tuesday night, before impressing all three judges in the interbreed final.
"I loved the completeness and balance of that bull," he said.
"He was an animal that had that wow factor that set him apart from the other bulls in the class. What made him so complete was that balance, that structural correctness."
"He was reproductively very correct and had the carcase attributes and the commercial relevance that made him a really top, outstanding sire."
Munster will be up for grabs at the 2023 Rockhampton Brangus Sale on October 9.
First place: Barronessa Munster S19 (Brangus), Barronessa Farming, Atherton, NSW.
Second place: Chadwick Downs Celebrity Q126 (Braford), Martin Lill, Coonabarabran, NSW.
Third place: Beacon Grothe (Braford), Casey and Roslyn Hay, Wandoan, Qld.
Fourth place: Farogan Valley Quizzmaster (Droughtmaster), Nick and Sarah Hughes, Kandanga, Qld.
Fifth place: Barronessa Arrow S20 (Brangus), Barronessa Farming, Atherton, Qld.
First place: K5X Satellite S166 (Angus), SB Hayward and KL Smith, Allora, Qld.
Second place: Polldale Packsure Pol S137 (Shorthorn), KA, ECM and EL Williams, Dubbo, NSW.
Third place: Nampara Platinum S340 (Angus), Stuart an Natalie Hann, Conmurra, SA.
Fourth place: Tycolah Unaware S195 (PP) (Hereford), SR and TA Crowley, Barraba, NSW.
Fifth place: Nagol Park TS Shazam S116 (Shorthorn), RW and NL Evans, Tamworth, NSW.
First place: OSullivans Santiago S32 (PP) (Limousin), Mick and Sandy O'Sullivan, Mount Walker, Qld.
Second place: Glenlea Superbowl S41 (P) R/F (Charolais), Roderick Binny, Coffs Harbour, NSW.
Third place: Benjarra Say No More (P) (Limousin), Ben Passmore, Ellangowan, Qld.
Fourth place: Meldon Park Stamp Duty (P) (Simmental), Skene Family, Dalby, Qld.
Fifth place: OSullivans Tipster T15 (PP) (Limousin), Mick and Sandy O'Sullivan, Mount Walker, Qld.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.