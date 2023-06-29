Queensland Country Life
Allora's K5X Satellite wins 2023 Sire Shootout competition

By Clare Adcock
Updated June 29 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 7:30pm
2023 Sire Shootout champion, K5X Satellite S166 (Angus), exhibited by SB Hayward and KL Smith, Allora, Qld.
The ACM Sire Shootout crown will remain in Queensland for another year, with Allora's K5X Satellite S166 taking out the 2023 competition and claiming the $7000 cash prize.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

