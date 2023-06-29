Reduced yarding at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba reduced to 115 head on Monday.
Only a handful of cows and grown steers were penned with remainder made up of mixed quality young cattle.
The larger panel of buyers of the previous week returned and all were operating.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market meeting exact market specifications sold to a dearer trend. However the remainder continued to receive limited support with light weight lines the most affected.
The small selection of cows sold to fair demand for the quality penned.
Light weight steers returning to the paddock made to 270c to average 265c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 350c to average from 289c to 333c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg to restockers made to 218c/kg. Yearling heifers under 280kg returning to the paddock made to 244c to average 235c/kg.Yearling heifers to feed averaged 206c and made to 214c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to feed made to 252c/kg. The best of the heavy weight cows made to 222c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 232c/kg.
