Rockhampton Junior Beef Show kicked off today, beating 2022 numbers by an extra 45 participants.
Young people aged from five to 25 showed up to take part in the annual showing and educational event during the June - July school holidays. The event was held between June 27 and 29.
It was warm and dry in Rockhampton for the 145 eager young people who came from varied backgrounds.
Most travelled from parts of central Queensland and its surrounds, however others came from across the state and into areas of New South Wales, such as Casino.
Committee member Leanne Creedon said she was happy with the turnout and was hopeful the event would continue to grow to reach more young people interested in showing cattle and gaining early beef industry experience.
The educational sessions of the event held on Tuesday June 27 included teaching participants about judging, parading, animal ID, farm safety, bull fertility, ringcraft, rope tying, stock handling and parading, while those aged 16 and 25 attended a local Meatworks.
Show judging would begin on Wednesday, June 29 and continue into Thursday, June 30.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
