Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

Australian Brahman Breeders' Association hold successful 2023 Rockhampton Junior Beef event

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rockhampton Junior Beef Show kicked off today, beating 2022 numbers by an extra 45 participants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.