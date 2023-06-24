The highly acclaimed Palgrove Pastoral continued its dominance in the winner's circle at the 2023 RNA Paddock to Palate weigh-in phase of the competition.
In the 100 day HGP free class, Palgrove were placed first with a pen of six Charolais and Charolais cross steers who recorded an average daily weight gain of 2.46kg/day.
They also collected the highest award individual weight gain of 2.87kg/day.
Business Development and Genetics manager at Palgrove, Ben Noller, said they were very happy to come away with some amazing results.
"The commercial relevance of this competition is what draws us to this event each year, as a way to benchmark our genetics," he said.
He said the steers represented a mix of Charolais/Angus commercial cattle and some from the Charolais Stud, and they were bred on their northern NSW properties at Ben Lomond and Inverell.
"We selected a group of steers for phenotype believing they would meet the weight specification, to take us into the next phase of the competition, and fit the grid for MSA and carcase attributes," he said.
"This competition is ideal to see where our cattle sit against our peers, as they all go into the feedlot at the same time and are fed the same."
He said the results were proof that the Palgrove bred cattle have the ability to meet the weight gain component along the supply chain.
"That is proof of profit that our genetics contribute to the supply chain, which is good for all parts of the industry," he said.
Mr Noller said he is looking forward to the next phase of the competition.
Palgrove will offer 110 Charolais and 100 Ultra Black bulls at their new Queensland location, Glen Wilga, near Chinchilla, in spring.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
