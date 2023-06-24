Queensland Country Life

Wagyu/Angus F1 take RNA Paddock to Palate Wagyu Challenge

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 25 2023 - 9:00am
Angus cows with F1 calves at foot. PIcture Cameron Hewitt.
The Hewitt family, Box Flat, Taroom entered their Waygu/Angus F1 cross steers in the RNA Paddock to Palate Challenge for the first time, will some pleasing results.

Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

