Fire crews are racing to save Queensland's oldest winery that is currently "fully alight".
Reports of a blaze in a large shed at Bassett's Romavilla Winery were lodged to fire services at 6.38pm on Thursday night.
Four fire trucks are currently on scene, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.
It comes just a few months after news that the unused facility was being scouted by Maranoa Regional Council as a potential tourist attraction.
Queensland Country Life reported in March that council may purchase the 1877-78 Romavilla Winery, but it needed to be assured that the public would manage its ongoing operation after that.
The heritage-listed winery closed down following the floods of 2012 and was sold in 2013 to the Fortitude Valley-based Katarzyna Group, which has hospitality venues including Cloudland and The Island Gold Coast.
The organisation announced that it would build a new bar and function room as well as accommodation units, but that hasn't eventuated.
