Queensland Country Life

Bassett's Romavilla Winery under threat from fire

Updated June 22 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:10pm
The scene of the blaze in Roma. Picture: Teagan Macdivitt
The scene of the blaze in Roma. Picture: Teagan Macdivitt

Fire crews are racing to save Queensland's oldest winery that is currently "fully alight".

