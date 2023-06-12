Queensland Country Life
Simmonds children loved their FarmFest cattle experience

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 12 2023
Family affair: Jenny Simmonds, daughter Katie, father Ray White, son Jack, and mother Teresa White, of Marylands Droughtmaster. Picture Jane Lowe.
It was something of a family affair when three generations of the Marylands Droughtmaster Stud came together to present cattle at FarmFest for the first time.

