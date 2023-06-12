It was something of a family affair when three generations of the Marylands Droughtmaster Stud came together to present cattle at FarmFest for the first time.
It was when stud principals Ray and Teresa White of Marylands Stud, Quinalow decided they would be part of the Droughtmaster display, it gave their daughter Jenny Simmonds, "some food for thought."
Ms Simmonds thought it would be a lovely opportunity for her and her children to compete and lead cattle in the livestock competitions for the first time.
"It was only six weeks ago, when I came up with the idea," she said.
Ms Simmonds, who lives at Chinchilla, collected the cattle in her horse float from Quinalow and took them home to break them in.
For one who is normally involved in the sport of campdrafting, she applied similar principles to break in the heifers.
She said the experience of working with her kids, Jake aged 15 and Katie 13, was a lovely journey and something they enjoyed doing together.
Jack and Katie competed in the junior handling on Tuesday as their first foray into the cattle judging world.
Jack said he loved every minute of it and really enjoyed learning about how showing is done.
For Katie, she said she was nervous in the junior handling competition, but the female competition was fun.
Ms Simmons then joined her children when they exhibited three Droughtmaster heifers in the "Fantastic Female" competition.
"The heifers was just little angels, and I couldn't have been any happier," the proud mother said.
"It looks like we could be competing in the junior handler's competition now, instead of campdrafting some weekends."
This was the first time since 1994, when the stud was owned by Ms Simmond's grandparents Bill and Mary Bond, that the Droughtmater Stud which was registered as stud number 44, had cattle on the grounds.
For years it was under their control along with her uncle and aunt Jim and Cathy Tanner, before passing into the hands of her parents Ray and Teresa White.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
