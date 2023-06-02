Queensland Country Life

New Holland will showcase the first of New Holland's most intuitive autonomous tractors at FarmFest

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 3 2023 - 8:00am
New Holland ANZ PLM product manager Melody Labinsky will give a series'Tech Talks' at FarmFest in Toowoomba, next week. Picture supplied.
New Holland ANZ PLM product manager Melody Labinsky will give a series'Tech Talks' at FarmFest in Toowoomba, next week. Picture supplied.

Farmers will have access to learning the intricacies of the latest in precision technology, through the new 'Tech Talks' series at FarmFest in Toowoomba, next week.

