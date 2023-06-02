Farmers will have access to learning the intricacies of the latest in precision technology, through the new 'Tech Talks' series at FarmFest in Toowoomba, next week.
These talks will be presented by New Holland ANZ PLM product manager Melody Labinsky and Raven precision ag specialist Troy Blair, the Tech Talks will run at 10am and 2pm each event day.
The Tech Talks will cover how to get the full potential out of market-leading tech offerings including IntelliView 12 and Raven's rate control module run blockage module.
"Technology is transforming how Australian farmers can operate, and deliver productivity gains for their businesses," said Ms Labinsky.
"New Holland's connected platforms make it easier than ever to record farm and fleet data, however we understand it can be hard to know where to begin when it comes to delving into this technology."
"Creating boundaries and importing pre-existing data is one of the first steps to take on this journey, and we want to support farmers to access all the advantages this tech can bring to their operations."
To demonstrate the technology in action, New Holland will be showcasing the T8 with Raven Autonomy the first of New Holland's most intuitive autonomous tractors, with exclusive Raven RCM and RBM so farmers can monitor, sync and operate their machinery with high accuracy.
As part of the New Holland Tech Talks at FarmFest, Raven precision ag specialist Troy Blair and the New Holland team will be showcasing Raven technology's modules and FlowSense sensor technology alongside New Holland's IntelliView 12 innovations.
IntelliView 12 is capable of optimising navigation and efficiencies by allowing farmers to record, store and analyse farm and fleet data as well as create virtual boundaries.
FarmFest attendees will also be able to review New Holland's latest disc mower conditioner and updated balers that have hit the Australian market.
"We will be showcasing our new disc mower conditioner and new look small square baler for our Queensland farmers to check out and secure straight from the region's local dealer," said New Holland Product Segment Manager Fodder Conservation Hay and Forage Sune Nielsen
"There is strong demand for good quality hay in most areas around the country and weather predictions with lower rainfall should see the fodder industry bounce back."
"Now is the ideal time to expand the fleet, explore new innovations and prepare for a busy year ahead."
General Manager of New Holland ANZ Bruce Healy, said New Holland is excited to see the reception to the latest innovations in autonomous technology, and additions to the baler line-up.
"New Holland is pleased to be bringing the most advanced farming technology to one of the epicentres of agriculture, here in the Darling Downs," Mr Healy said.
"We are looking forward to connecting with our customers and helping them get the most out of their machinery in what will be a busy year for farmers."
The New Holland and Stag Machinery Group display will be located at site (U and V, 34 to 38) from 6-8 June.
New Holland will be running Tech Talks at 10am and 2pm throughout the FarmFest field days and will cover:
. How to create boundaries in the IntelliView 12
. How to import and export data on the IntelliView 12
. Raven's rate control module (RCM)
. Raven's run blockage module (RBM)
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
