Rural Funds Management's aim to establish 2500 hectares of Macadamia orchards in Fitzroy Food Bowl, despite near-record low farmgate prices

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
May 29 2023 - 6:30am
Fitzroy Macadamia operations area manager, Wolfgang Schroeder, at their Riverton Macadamia orchard in the Gogango district, 70km south west of Rockhampton. Pictures by Ben Harden
Fitzroy Macadamia operations area manager, Wolfgang Schroeder, at their Riverton Macadamia orchard in the Gogango district, 70km south west of Rockhampton. Pictures by Ben Harden

The landmark Rookwood Weir project was a 'key catalyst' for Australia's largest publicly listed agricultural property trust, to establish long-term macadamia orchards in central Queensland.

