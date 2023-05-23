A ram that was nearly lot 1 at Wilgunya Merino Stud's annual ram has given the Wilson family its greatest ever result at a Queensland State Sheep Show.
The junior fine wool Merino ram shown by the Wilson family was named Queensland's Ram of the Year and Junior Ram of the Year at the show, held at Charleville last Friday.
Telling the story while wiping away tears of excitement, principal of the Dirranbandi-based stud, Max Wilson said he'd kicked the young ram out of the shed at selection time because he thought they had better.
"Three weeks later I put him back in, so I get the credit, and I will remind Dad of that for years to come," son Benn said.
It was the first time the stud had won the prestigious title, although they have received the accolade for Queensland Ewe of the Year in the past.
"It's the greatest day ever for us in the show ring," Mr Wilson said.
The ram bred from South Australian Orrie Cowie genetics won the Queensland honour in what the judges Richard Chalker and Rick Keogh said nearly came down to the flip of a coin between it and the junior fine wool poll ram shown by Mitchell's Jolly Jumbuck stud.
Mr Chalker, who operates the Lach River Merino and poll Merino Stud at Cowra, NSW said it was just the sweetness of the wool and softness of muzzle that gave the Wilgunya ram the nod.
Earlier in the day, judging the ram in the junior champion ram lineup, he told those watching on that it was the quality of the wool that he kept coming back to.
"These were definitely the two best Queensland rams before us today," he commented later, crediting the young Jolly Jumbuck ram as well.
Mr Wilson said they'd heard about how good the skin was on an Orrie Cowie ram that fellow Queensland producer Will Roberts had purchased in conjunction with another breeder, which was something they were interested in.
"We thought, righto, we'll have a dabble, and bought 50 doses of the semen," he said. "This ram is one of the progeny."
He had already won championships at Dirranbandi and Roma shows, and will be competing for Queensland at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo in July, and then in the Ram of the Year at Dubbo in August.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
