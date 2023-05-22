Online listings up, but demand down

Commercial cattle listings on AuctionsPlus rose by 7 per cent last week to total 18,792 head.
The largest single weekly listing of 2023 was met with subdued demand, resulting in a 38pc clearance.
So far, each week in May has been the highest weekly listing for the year, signifying producers looking to offload stock as we approach winter.
Prices were mixed across the board with heifers and breeding stock experiencing falls due to increased supply, however steer prices increased last week providing some reprieve. Value over reserve fell $43, to average $67 above reserve prices.
Some welcome rainfall across the Darling Downs resulted in higher numbers out of Queensland last week, jumping 50pc to 4153 head, however the higher supply was met with a tough market, resulting in a 35pc clearance rate for the state and prices generally lower.
Steers
Steers 200-280kg recorded a 15pc fall in supply, at 2401 head, with the lower numbers resulting in the average price climbing $80 to $1080/head or 420c/kg.
From Dulacca, a line of 46 Angus weaned steers aged seven to nine months and averaging 254kg lwt returned $1070/head or 421c/kg.
Steers 330-400kg also rose in value, jumping $51 to average $1423 for the 857 head on offer. Offerings fell 47pc from the previous week, sparking more competition for the limited numbers, resulting in a 69pc clearance.
From Kentdale, WA, a line of 25 Angus steers aged eight to nine months and 344kg lwt returned $1400/head or 407c/kg.
Steers over 400kg bucked the trend, erasing all the previous week's strong gains to average $1473/head, recording a 58pc clearance for the limited 396 head offering.
Heifers
Heifer categories declined across the board, apart from the 280-330kg weight range, as larger supply was pushed onto the market.
Heifers 280-330kg jumped $67 to average $1081 for the 940 head on offer and achieved a 45pc clearance.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 90 Angus heifers aged eight to nine months and weighing 314kg returned $1120/head or 357c/kg and were purchased by a Toowoomba buyer.
Heifers 200-280kg remained steady, losing $1 to average $813/head for the 1829 head on offer and posting a 52pc clearance.
From Yarrowitch, NSW, three lines of Angus weaned heifers aged eight to nine months and averaging 273kg lwt ranged from $860 to $890, with successful buyers from Queensland and NSW.
Breeding Stock
The cow market took a hit last week, with almost all categories seeing larger numbers and price falls.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers were the only category to increase in price, jumping $129 to average $1717/head for the 2660 head on offer, although buyers were clearly very selective with only 13pc of the PTIC heifer catalogue selling.
PTIC cows fell $293 to average $1601/head for the 2975 head with clearance hitting 25pc.
From Cookardinia, NSW, a line of four poll Hereford PTIC cows aged 2.5 years, weighing 494kg and joined to Angus bulls returned $1610/head.
Commercial sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus fell to 57,714 - down 19pc from the previous week. Listings slipped below 2021 levels but remain above the same week in 2022. Average value over reserve lifted $3 to $12 and clearance rate lifted 1 percentage point to 49pc.
Crossbred lambs registered 10,542 head and averaged $100/head - down $8 for a 38pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 163-344c and averaged 287c/kg lwt.
From Bombala, NSW, a line of 787 Sep '22 drop poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex store lambs weighing 38kg returned $121/head, or 319c/kg lwt.
A total of 10,739 Merino wether lambs were offered, with the slightly higher supply putting further pressure on prices. The category averaged $57/head - down $17 for a 56pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 128-241c and averaged 164c/kg lwt.
From Appila, SA, a line of 380 Jul-Sep '22 drop Merino store wether lambs weighing 44kg returned $106/head, or 241c/kg lwt.
Downward adjustments to reserves were evident for scanned in-lamb Merino ewes as prices fell while clearance rate improved significantly. The category registered 7820 head and ranged from $56 - $240 to average $142/head - down $6 for a 61pc clearance rate.
From Willaura, Victoria, three lines of a total 550 Merino ewes SIL to Poll Dorset rams, aged 21-22 months and weighing 52kg returned $204/head.
SIL first-cross ewes registered 6638 head and averaged $216/head - up $47 for a 31pc clearance.
From Traralgon East, Victoria, three even lines of 190 Border Leicester/Merino ewes SIL to poll Dorset rams, aged 21-22 months old and weighing 55kg returned $240/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.