Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers 200-280kg average $1080/head or 420c/kg on AuctionsPlus

May 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online listings up, but demand down
Online listings up, but demand down

CATTLE

Commercial cattle listings on AuctionsPlus rose by 7 per cent last week to total 18,792 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.