79-year-old man has car stolen at Charlton and ends up in hospital

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated May 11 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
The stolen vehicle, a silver 2017 Toyota Landcruiser utility with Queensland registration 01FWD, was reportedly seen in Roma around 1:30am on Thursday morning. Picture: QPS
Police are investigating a stolen car incident which occurred at a business along the Warrego Highway in Charlton on Wednesday evening, leaving a 79-year-old man in hospital with a head injury.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

