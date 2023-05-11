Police are investigating a stolen car incident which occurred at a business along the Warrego Highway in Charlton on Wednesday evening, leaving a 79-year-old man in hospital with a head injury.
Investigators believe the incident occurred around 5:30pm, when a man who was sitting in his parked Toyota Landcruiser utility and was approached by the male perpetrator, who proceeded to drag him out of the vehicle before getting in and driving away.
The owner of the vehicle sustained a head injury and was transported to St Vincent Hospital in a stable condition.
Police have located and attended to a separate vehicle which was left abandoned at the business, believed to be the perpetrators, which has been seized for forensic examination.
The stolen vehicle, a silver 2017 Toyota Landcruiser utility with Queensland registration 01FWD, was reportedly seen in Roma around 1:30am on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.