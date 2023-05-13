Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

Choosing executors carefully is an essential aspect of any estate plan

By Kylie Wilson and Deborah Johnson
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Choose your executors carefully
Choose your executors carefully

A recent New South Wales Supreme Court decision serves as yet a further reminder of the need to carefully consider the appointment of executors under the terms of your will.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.