Choose your executors carefully

The court found that while the estate administration was complex, the executor received considerable assistance from professionals. It also found that the estate administration was unnecessarily prolonged, leading to some loss for the estate. The executor's lack of transparency in not disclosing his interest in the purchase of the estate property and his failure to obtain informed consent was considered by the court as a breach of his duty, which was further compounded by his failure to invest the deposit and his delay of settlement, all to suit his own interests.