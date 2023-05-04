Large scale cropping, grazing enterprise asking $50 million

LARGE scale 10,619 hectare (26,240 acre) Central Queensland dryland cropping and grazing enterprise Picardy Station is on the market for $50 million.
Listed with LAWD, the Dysart district property with highly favourable soil types combines a highly efficient dryland cropping operation and agistment cattle.
A total of 7819ha (19,321 acres) - or 74 per cent of the property - has been developed to dryland cropping with the balance used for grazing.
The predominantly summer rainfall climate has a history of grain sorghum and chickpea production.
There is also the potential to add cereals and dryland cotton to the rotation.
The base line of Picardy's deep self-mulching soils are also currently being assessed in preparation for an income producing carbon project.
The grazing is land located along drainage lines and is securely watered and well fenced from the cultivation area.
The property features a strategic field layout, effective internal roads and a network of spray water filling points.
Picardy has outstanding infrastructure including an office, machinery shed, workshop, chemical shed, two storage sheds, two sets of cattle yards, a third set of 'outpost' cattle yards, and about 5300 tonnes of grain storage.
There is also a two bedroom manager's residence, and workers' accommodation.
At $50m the asking price of Picardy is equal to about $6395/ha ($2588/acre).
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, LAWD.
