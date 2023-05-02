Queensland Country Life
Clay target Paw Paw Club supports Trademutt at state championships

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated May 2 2023 - 10:42pm, first published 8:00pm
Paw Paw Club coordinator Julie Allan with the Brandt family from the Tambo club, proudly holding the Paw Paw teams challenge trophy. Picture: Sally Gall
Missing your last target in an event always brings a cheer in Queensland's clay target fraternity, which has turned the mishap into a light-hearted club that was active at the state championships at Roma on Monday.

