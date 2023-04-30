Improve fertility and better control your profitability

Two-year-old, first-calving, Jarrah stud Hereford heifer. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Jarrah Genetics.



Jarrah Cattle Company recognises the opportunities created within the one-percenters in herd performance, targeting an increase in fertility to drive profit and improve the bottom line of their business.

Operating a seedstock stud as well as a commercial breeding herd, Jarrah Cattle Company's Sam and Sarah Becker are well aware of the increased running costs for a commercial breeder operation.



Mr Becker said fertility is an easy-to-manage aspect of a commercial breeding herd and believes by intensifying your focus on fertility there are great opportunities to increase your profits.

"Higher fertility means more calves on the ground which is your future cashflow. Over a herd of 500 breeders a 5 per cent increase in calving rate means an extra 25 progeny to market each year, this can make all the difference," Mr Becker said.

View + 1 Photos

Last year Jarrah Cattle Company's commercial herd, joined 272 yearling heifers over a 12-week period to calve at two year old. 241 of these preg tested in calf, enjoying an impressive 88.6pc pregnancy rate.

Additionally, 250 first-calving heifers, pregnant with their second calf and running unassisted in commercial conditions, achieved a 91pc conception rate.

"By continuously focusing on our breeding fundamentals of fertility and survivability, we have seen how this has paid dividends within our own herds and for our commercial bull clients," he said.

Jarrah Cattle Company commercial herd, first-calving, two year old heifers. Picture supplied.

Key practices adopted within Jarrah's commercial and stud herds, to lock in fertility have included annual preg testing, strict culling of empties and a focus on selecting functional females of moderate frame size, with plenty of carcase and power.

"We want efficient females, that continue to hold their condition through the drier times and re-breed each year," Mr Becker said.

"We produce heifers with fertility that are adapted to the environment, and steers that have the carcase and softness to hit premium feedlot specs or the MSA market," he said.

"Continuously using this criteria to select females, locks these traits into our herd, and allows them to flow through to the bulls we produce."

The Beckers keep close records on fertility with a full dam history on their sale bulls. This includes how many calves the dam had in so many years of breeding, when the dam exited the herd and why.



Backgrounder steers from Jarrah Cattle Company's commercial herd. Picture supplied

The Becker's seedstock business, Jarrah Genetics will hold their annual on-property bull sale in September this year. Offered will be 55 Hereford bulls and 40 Jarrah Red bulls. To learn more about their operation please visit their website.