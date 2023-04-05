Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Aerial shooting pest control programs more affordable as drones take off

BM
By Brad Marsellos
April 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Quinn has been working in pest management for a decade and travels Australia dispatching invasive animals. Picture: Supplied Greyman Ops
Adam Quinn has been working in pest management for a decade and travels Australia dispatching invasive animals. Picture: Supplied Greyman Ops

The destruction invasion animals can cause in a short period of time is costly and emotionally draining for producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.