Proposed council rule changes that could see the introduction of tourism precincts on or around rural land in the Central Highlands has been met with criticism.
The amendment includes changes to six tourism and ecotourism precincts at Fairbairn Dam, Peak Range, Carnarvon Gorge, Blackdown Tablelands, Nuga Nuga, Ka Ka Mundi and Salvatore Rosa.
Affected landholders received two letters from council on February 14 and 23 detailing the changes.
The tourism and ecotourism precincts being suggested in CHRC's amendment would allow interested individuals to pursue small-scale, low-intensity tourism activities on their property if they chose to do so.
Fairbairn district cattle and cropping producers Tina and Niel Stewart are among a large group of 80 landholders who argue the proposed amendment could impact their businesses and local road infrastructure.
Ms Stewart said they were concerned they could lose their legal right to their land.
"We're calling on council to remove this tourism precinct. Do not cut the red tape because it is there for a purpose and the purpose is to not impact other businesses," she said.
"Council's definition of small scale tourism is not clear or defined and if a landholder wanted to put on a small scale tourism venture on their property, our roads aren't simply going to hold it.
"Our aerial spraying, chopper operation and daily function on a farm could be at jeopardy, with tourists just over the fence."
Ms Stewart also raised concerns about their vegetation maps and whether the changes could affect her rates or land value.
"We're not against supporting real tourism in our region, but we're calling on council to be more upfront with the amendment changes and risks to our businesses associated with these precinct changes," she said.
A spokesperson for CHRC said council's motivations behind the proposed introduction of precincts over areas which are zoned rural was to support the growth of small-scale, low intensity tourism activities throughout the region.
"Council is aware of landholder concerns regarding a number of matters which have been discussed during the public notification period," a CHRC spokesperson said.
"The draft amendment identifies numerous requirements under various codes that address the issue of scale, intensity and amenity. Council will review all submissions once the public notification period concludes.
"During the assessment process for any application, matters are assessed and conditions imposed on any development approval, or reasons of refusal provided if council cannot support the application."
AgForce is calling on the council to either remove the precinct changes completely or restart the process with open consultation at a whole of shire level.
The peak body hosted a number of meetings with affected landholders last week.
"Large member objection to underhand changes which have implications the CHRC have not considered," AgForce's resource spokesperson Dr Greg Leach said.
"Landholders are concerned that consultation has been neglected and zoning changes can impact negatively on property operations and income as well as impact on local infrastructure (roads, property access, biosecurtity)."
Dr Leach said amendment changes could change property valuations, increased rates, biosecurity, carbon projects reneged, change to vegetation management rights.
Council has extended the submission period to 28 April 2023 based on feedback from the community.
Making the consultation period open for a total of 53 business days (or 11 weeks), exceeding the legislated requirement of 20 days.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.