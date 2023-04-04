Family and friends were paying tribute to a much-loved couple and their unborn child after the light plane they were travelling in crashed west of Proserpine.
The wreckage of the plane that had been carrying stockman Rhiley Kuhrt and his pregnant wife Maree was spotted by a rescue helicopter crew on Monday morning after it was reported missing on Sunday night.
The crash site is in rugged terrain in the Mount Hector range, about 30km southwest of Proserpine.
The Piper Cherokee was reported missing after failing to arrive at Lakeside Airpark, Proserpine, by 6.30pm on Sunday.
"A lot of showers, thunder and probably visibility down to nothing," he told reporters in Mackay.
Insp Godbold indicated the retrieval mission will take two to three days with local State Emergency Service crews helping the operation.
"It's a very rugged terrain there. There's obviously a lot of mountainous terrain in the area there and it is very difficult for us even just to walk in at this stage," he said.
Mr Kuhrt was head stockman and pilot at Nerrigundah Station, with the young couple expecting a baby this year.
Police also confirmed Mr Kurht's father was a member of the QPS.
On-behalf of both families, Rhiley's sister, Beccarah Markham-Gaudion, launched a gofundme fundraiser on Monday night, to help cover funeral costs.
Ms Markham-Gaudion said her brother and his wife Maree, and their unborn baby girl, Phoebe, tragically lost their lives during a routine flight to see family.
"We are all absolutely heartbroken and utterly grief stricken," she wrote on the gofundme fundraiser.
"(Three) incredible lives were cut way too short.
"Whilst we grieve and try seek comfort in each other, we ask for your help and support us in covering costs for Rhiley, Maree, and angel baby Phoebe's funerals.
"We would like to thank you all for your condolences, sympathies, and ongoing support during this dark time in our lives.
"We appreciate it more than you know."
The Kuhrt's loved ones took to social media on Monday to express their grief.
A tribute described both Rhiley and Maree as "a beautiful couple".
"You were going to be parents in a short amount of time," the tribute read.
Luke Mace's tribute to the young couple read, "You will never be forgotten. Fly high angels, you have earned your time to rest".
"Two absolutely beautiful people gone way too soon," a tribute from Lily Marks read.
Cameron Aroin said they were two beautiful souls taken way to soon.
The bodies are yet to be formally identified and the couple's family has asked for privacy.
Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators are travelling to the crash site to collect evidence, including any recorded data, weather information and will also seek witness reports and aircraft operator procedures and maintenance records.
The agency expects to publish a preliminary report in six to eight weeks and with a final report detailing contributing factors and any identified safety issues.
"Should any critical safety issues be identified at any stage during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken," it said on Monday afternoon.
To support the Kuhrt and Notoras families, you can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-kuhrt-and-notoras-family
