Transitioning to a more circular economy

The proposed amendments will define circular economy principles, and insert them as objectives in the Waste Act. This will strengthen the consideration of these principles in deciding what is and is not waste for the purposes of the Act. The inclusion of circular economy principles in the Waste Act will also ensure that the concept of 'circular economy' is included in the state's waste management strategy and local government strategic planning for waste. The amendments also seek to reflect the outcomes of last year's review of the efficacy of the waste levy and the End of Waste Code. This review identified the potential need for a mechanism outside the End of Waste Code or approval for determining whether or not something is a waste. The WRROLA Bill seeks to address this by: