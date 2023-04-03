Queensland Country Life
Piper Cherokee aircraft with two people on board missing near Bloomsbury after departing Natal Downs

By Robyn Wuth and Newsroom
Updated April 3 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
An air search has so far failed to find any sign of a light plane missing in central Queensland. Picture supplied by CQ Rescue
A plane with two people on board is missing in central Queensland after failing to arrive at an airpark west of Proserpine on Sunday evening.

