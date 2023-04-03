Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Rural property prices shoot away in the west, sales up by a third in the past year

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 4 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
In Queensland, the median price per hectare has risen by 22.5 per cent to $6756/ha in the past year alone.
In Queensland, the median price per hectare has risen by 22.5 per cent to $6756/ha in the past year alone.

Prices for farm land across Queensland are continuing to soar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.