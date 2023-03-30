STRATHAVON, a productive 5537 hectare (13,682 acre) central west grazing country protected by an exclusion fence has sold for $6.3 million - the equivalent of $1138/ha ($460/acre).
Located 86km north west of Blackall, Qld, on the Barcoo River, the grazing homestead perpetual lease was offered by the Currans family from Hermidale, NSW.
Strathavon ranges from Mitchell grass downs, open gidyea, bauhinia, dead finish, carbine, coolabah, leopardwood, boree, whitewood and dogwood country.
There is also an extensive frontage to the Barcoo River frontage and an anabranch as well as other water courses.
In addition to Mitchell, Flinders and blue grasses, there are native grasses and herbages. Buffel grass is also well established, particularly in the loamy soils. Some areas of gidyea regrowth have recently been treated.
There is also an unfenced stock route covering about 960ha (2371 acres) running through the property, giving a total area grazed of some 6496ha (16,053 acres).
Water security is a feature. There are eight tanks and 14 troughs supplied from the reliable Coolagh waterhole in the Barcoo River.
There are also three dams plus permanent and seasonal holes in the other water courses. The average annual rainfall is 450mm (18 inches).
Strathavon is part of the Moonbria cluster and is exclusion fenced on all sides.
The property is divided into seven main paddocks and three holding paddocks with a laneway servicing the steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and branding cradle.
The shearing shed paddock has also been enclosed with ringlock with a footer.
Other improvements include a comfortable homestead with a recently upgraded kitchen, carport, four bay steel shed enclosed on three sides, and a five stand shearing shed with concreted wool processing area.
The marketing of Strathavon was handled by Des Cuffe and Jeremy Barron, Nutrien Harcourts, Blackall.
