Many producers in southern Queensland have woken up smiling after much needed rain fell over the Southern Downs and Darling Downs yesterday and overnight.
For many, this rain band is the first falls received since October last year.
Elders Stanthorpe manager and agronomist Andrew Hennoste said he recorded 130 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours.
"The heavens really opened last night, and it pelted down," he said.
"The rain is very welcome, and it will re-charge some dams that are low after a few dry months."
Mr Hennoste said the rain would delay the apple harvest, but as yet he has not heard of any crop damage.
He said overall falls district ranged from 90mm to 130mm, and the rain would top up the sub-soil moisture profile for the stonefruit growers.
Darling Downs agronomist Nick McBride, McBride Agronomy, said after a few dry months on the Darling Downs, the rain was very welcome.
"It will lift the sub-soil profile for the winter crop planting, as it was good soft rain, more is needed," Mr McBride said.
"Many farmers will look to plant their crop from the middle of May onwards until July, if their sub-soil moisture is there."
He said about three-quarters of the summer sorghum has been harvested, but the balance of the harvest will now be delayed.
"Hopefully no sprouting will occur," he said.
He said some cotton which had reached the bolls stage may crack resulting in reduced yield and quality.
Max and Lynne Glasser, Glencoe Lodge, north of Pittsworth have received 137mm since March 11, after a dry summer.
Mrs Glasser described it as "bloody beautiful".
She said now they are ready to plant a combination of oats and barley, as they usually do each year for grazing, as soon as the paddocks dry out sufficiently.
"The native grasses and pastures we've planted are shooting away beautifully, especially in the paddock we try to keep aside each year for the newly weaned foals," she said.
Good rain reports registered on the popular "Who Got the Rain" Facebook page, include Suzanne Cooper of Ellesmere, Bony Mountain near Warwick who received 87.5mm.
Tracey Krahenbring of Talgai, near Allora received 113.5mm, while Lorna Fanning at Warwick posted 81mm.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
